AAP plans to make mohalla clinics paperless

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is emphasising the need to digitise prescriptions for diagnostic tests through test referral reports instead of manual prescriptions at Aam Aadmi mohalla clinics. The ambitious primary healthcare project was a key vote plank for the AAP during the Assembly elections.

On Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had held a high-level review meeting on mohalla clinics where he instructed the department to expedite work related to the opening of new clinics.



“Digitisation of prescriptions and reports will smoothen the functioning of the centres. As the state-run healthcare facilities that offer free medicines and tests expand in number, the monitoring systems too will need regular upgrading, which the ministry is ensuring,” said the minister.



Currently, there are more than 450 such clinics across Delhi. In its new term, along with executing expansion plans, the Health Ministry is keeping a close check on the operations of the existing clinics as well.