'Release stalled funds to MCDs': Vijay Goel asks CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Rajya Sabha MP also sought implementation of the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and the PM Awas Yojana in the national capital.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:59 AM

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Goel said the government should implement the Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana schemes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah went off well and they pledged to work together for the city’s progress, BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday urged the CM to release funds, due to be allocated to the civic bodies, at the earliest. The BJP currently holds the reins of all three MCDs.

The Rajya Sabha MP also sought implementation of the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and the PM Awas Yojana in the national capital. The BJP has been blaming the CM for stalling the rollout of the healthcare and the affordable urban housing schemes in the city. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Goel said his party is ready and willing to extend full cooperation to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the holistic development of Delhi.

“I hope, over the next five years, Kejriwal will fulfill every single promise he made to the people. After taking the oath of office at the Ramlila Maidan, he claimed that he never meted out a step-motherly treatment to anyone. We are willing to forgive and forget his past actions if he stops the step-motherly treatment towards MCDs. I urge him to release approximately Rs 10,000 crore worth of stalled funds to the municipalities,” Goel said. The veteran BJP leader said he also expects the CM to meet the 7 Delhi BJP MPs from time to time and deliberate on the city’s development.

“He should walk the talk and implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the PM Awas Yojana. He should also ensure the supply of clean water to the city with help from the Centre and the MCDs,” Goel said.

Requesting Kejriwal to hold a Janta Darbar to meet people and address their grievances, he said, “Delhi faces concerns arising out of pollution and dirty water. The first cabinet meeting should have focused on these two issues. For the betterment of the city, the government should work in tandem with the Centre and MCDs.”

