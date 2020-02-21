Home Cities Delhi

Trump visit: Tulips, dahlias, floral boards to adorn prominent spots in Lutyen's Delhi

The US President, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip.

Published: 21st February 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US Donald Trump speaks to reporters. (File |AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias besides floral boards will adorn various prominent spots in Lutyen's Delhi to welcome US President Donald Trump's and other dignitaries, an official said on Friday.

Various prominent spots, including roundabouts, will also be beautified with flowers, according to an official of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will also be part of the delegation.

From Ahmedabad, Trump will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

"On all important occasions, we put up floral motifs at various vantage points in the NDMC area.

We will install floral boards welcoming the dignitaries at prominent spots on the route the dignitaries will travel," a senior NDMC official said.

"Besides seasonal plants that adorn various locations, we have arranged for over 15,000 pots of tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias, which will be placed at Hyderabad House, the venue for delegation-level talks between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the official added.

NDMC area is home prominent buildings, including the iconic Parliament building, Rashtrapati Bhawan and Diplomatic Enclave.

"Various prominent spots in the NDMC area, including roundabouts will also be beautified with flowers. While our roads are among the cleanest ones in the city, we have also directed the sanitation department for intensive cleaning of roads using machines," the NDMC official said.

In Delhi, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 25.

From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for the US president following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives.

In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Namaste Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp