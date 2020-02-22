Connectivity in Dwarka under focus keeping women safety in mind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For better connectivity, easy commuting, and safe environment for women in Dwarka, an inter-disciplinary sub-group has recommended several measures to prepare a strategic plan as well as to develop a complete ecosystem.

Formed following the directions of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, the sub-group was headed by Principle Commissioner (Land Disposal) of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The panel has suggested introducing rail connectivity --high-quality electric multiple unit (EMU) — on the existing railway line, which will connect Dwarka with Bijwasan and further to Old Delhi and Ghaziabad.



To reduce the traffic load on roads, the options of Bus Rapid Transits (BRTs) or Light Rail can be explored, the recommendations say. Other suggestions include a new Metro link to minimise interchange, increasing frequency of Airport Line, and decreasing fare.

More direct routes to job centres are being planned and efforts are on to improve bus frequency during peak hours, a DDA official said.



“To tackle the issue of Dwarka not being a desired destination for investors, it was suggested to develop all Metro stations in Dwarka sub-city along the Blue Line as a Metro boulevard. One of the recommendations was to reduce the dependency of the users on private vehicles by making the areas within 500m of Metro Stations approachable to pedestrians with easy six-minute walk,” said an official.

To support the IT industries, some options like co-working spaces in TOD schemes, service apartments, rental housing, entertainment facilities were suggested. It has also been decided to take up sectoral planning exercise for creating walkable neighbourhoods that connect to metro and markets.



“The goal is to deliver a pleasing urban experience which is high quality and safe (especially for women) and to deliver high return on investment. The main issues of Dwarka sub-city such as making Dwarka an investment destination, fragmented projects, women safety, and congested entry or exit points were discussed,” said the official.

Suggestions for better mobility