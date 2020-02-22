Home Cities Delhi

Connectivity in Dwarka under focus keeping women safety in mind

More direct routes to job centres are being planned and efforts are on to improve bus frequency during peak hours, a DDA official said.

Dwarka traffic

A traffic photo in Dwarka. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For better connectivity, easy commuting, and safe environment for women in Dwarka, an inter-disciplinary sub-group has recommended several measures to prepare a strategic plan as well as to develop a complete ecosystem. 

Formed following the directions of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, the sub-group was headed by Principle Commissioner (Land Disposal) of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The panel has suggested introducing rail connectivity --high-quality electric multiple unit (EMU) — on the existing railway line, which will connect Dwarka with Bijwasan and further to Old Delhi and Ghaziabad.

To reduce the traffic load on roads, the options of Bus Rapid Transits (BRTs) or Light Rail can be explored, the recommendations say. Other suggestions include a new Metro link to minimise interchange, increasing frequency of Airport Line, and decreasing fare.

“To tackle the issue of Dwarka not being a desired destination for investors, it was suggested to develop all Metro stations in Dwarka sub-city along the Blue Line as a Metro boulevard. One of the recommendations was to reduce the dependency of the users on private vehicles by making the areas within 500m of Metro Stations approachable to pedestrians with easy six-minute walk,” said an official.

To support the IT industries, some options like co-working spaces in TOD schemes, service apartments, rental housing, entertainment facilities were suggested. It has also been decided to take up sectoral planning exercise for creating walkable neighbourhoods that connect to metro and markets.

“The goal is to deliver a pleasing urban experience which is high quality and safe (especially for women) and to deliver high return on investment. The main issues of Dwarka sub-city such as making Dwarka an investment destination, fragmented projects, women safety, and congested entry or exit points were discussed,” said the official. 

Suggestions for better mobility

  •  EMU service on the existing railway line
  •  Bus Rapid Transits for reducing congestion on roads
  •  A new Metro link to minimise interchange for passengers
  •  Increasing frequency of metro train service on Airport Line 
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

