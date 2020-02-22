Home Cities Delhi

DDA to hold camps urging people of unauthorised colonies to seek ownership documents

Over 2.25 lakh applicants have registered with the DDA to seek ownership rights for their properties in two months.

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Representational picture of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To encourage residents of unauthorised colonies to seek ownership rights, the Delhi Development Authority on Friday launched an outreach programme at Kakrola Mor area. The land-owning agency may extend the programme for four weeks during which camps will be set up at various colonies across Delhi. 

According to DDA officials, the camp at west Delhi was attended by about 1,000 property owners. “As of now, we have prepared a week-long schedule but this exercise will continue for weeks. On Saturday, we will hold a camp in Vasant Vihar. This is to encourage the people to take advantage of the  Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY). At the camp, we tried to resolve queries pertaining to their application for ownership,” said an official.  

The DDA, the nodal agency for implementation of the PM-UDAY, has received about 1,200 applications for registration. It has issued conveyance deed or authorisation slip, given in case property is on private plot, to 151 property owners. 

Over 2.25 lakh applicants have registered with the DDA to seek ownership rights for their properties in two months. As per DDA estimate, there are about 8-10 lakh properties in 1,731 illegal colonies across the city. 

The officials said a group of 10-12 officers and representatives of private agencies empanelled by DDA for fixing of geo-coordinates of the property are present to deal with queries of the applicants. So far, geo-coordinates of about 11, 000 properties have been finalised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp