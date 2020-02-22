DDA to hold camps urging people of unauthorised colonies to seek ownership documents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To encourage residents of unauthorised colonies to seek ownership rights, the Delhi Development Authority on Friday launched an outreach programme at Kakrola Mor area. The land-owning agency may extend the programme for four weeks during which camps will be set up at various colonies across Delhi.

According to DDA officials, the camp at west Delhi was attended by about 1,000 property owners. “As of now, we have prepared a week-long schedule but this exercise will continue for weeks. On Saturday, we will hold a camp in Vasant Vihar. This is to encourage the people to take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY). At the camp, we tried to resolve queries pertaining to their application for ownership,” said an official.

The DDA, the nodal agency for implementation of the PM-UDAY, has received about 1,200 applications for registration. It has issued conveyance deed or authorisation slip, given in case property is on private plot, to 151 property owners.



Over 2.25 lakh applicants have registered with the DDA to seek ownership rights for their properties in two months. As per DDA estimate, there are about 8-10 lakh properties in 1,731 illegal colonies across the city.



The officials said a group of 10-12 officers and representatives of private agencies empanelled by DDA for fixing of geo-coordinates of the property are present to deal with queries of the applicants. So far, geo-coordinates of about 11, 000 properties have been finalised.