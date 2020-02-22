Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visits air quality monitoring station

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station at Major Dhyanchand stadium on Friday.



The visit came in the view of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee collaborating with the Washington University to undertake real-time source apportionment study.



The AAP government, in associated with Washington University, has initiated the real-time source apportionment study to obtain data on real-time concentrations from different sources of pollution.



ALSO READ: US Embassy teams up with NGO to address Delhi pollution



“We have 26 pollution monitoring centres across various locations in Delhi. The mechanism in there monitors AQI at a particular point of time in a span of one hour. But it has failed to detect the sources of pollution,” Rai said.

According to the government, the interim report will be submitted by the university in March and the model will be functional by the month of June. The study will also highlight the contribution of various gases, waste generation and local burning which are the primary factors in air pollution.



Further action plans will be devised on the basis of the study report obtained in March. “We will launch a targeted campaign based on the findings of the reports, which will help us in identify the real sources of pollution and to work on reducing it,” said Rai.