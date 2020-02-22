Home Cities Delhi

Festival to mark one year success of Delhi's 'Waste to Wonder Park'

The event, which will conclude on Sunday, will host several performances by musical bands, comedy shows, magic shows, puppet shows, sound and light show.

Published: 22nd February 2020

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal with senior officials at Waste to Wonder Park where he inugurated an event. (PHOTO | L-G’s OFFICE)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To celebrate the success of Waste to Wonder Park, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is organising a three-day festival which was inaugurated by the Lt-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday. Being held at the park in Sarai Kale Khan, the inaugural function saw performance by renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas.  

“Waste to Wonder Park is a shining example of ‘waste-to-wealth’ concept. SDMC should develop such more parks which are self-sustained and based on similar concept. Since the park has limited parking space therefore for construction of parking site, DDA land will be provided to the SDMC,” said Baijal.

“Launched Musical Carnival to mark 1st Anniversary of Waste to Wonder Park. It has become one of the most visited tourist destinations of the national capital in less than a year. A great initiative to promote awareness about recycling & reuse!” the L-G tweeted later. 

According to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, the South civic body has recovered the entire cost of the park by generating the revenue of more than Rs 8 crore.

“Around 16 lakh people have visited this wonderful park, with an average daily footfall of 4,000 to 5,000. It goes up to 10,000 on weekends and public holidays,” Bharti noted.

