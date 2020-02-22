Home Cities Delhi

Fit India Movement: Thirty squats in 180 seconds can get you free ticket at Anand Vihar

The railways, as a part of the initiative, has also opened a generic medicine store christened Dawa Dost store at the station.

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 08:07 AM

A passenger doing squats at the machine, posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. (Screengrab of Twitter video)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote the Fit India Movement, the Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station. Any person who performs 30 squats in front of the machine in 180 seconds would be entitled to a free platform ticket, the railways said. 

Making the announcement on Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal posted a photo of the machine and said, “Saving with fitness too: A unique experiment has been done to encourage fitness at Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station. Platform tickets can be taken free of charge after exercising in front of the machine installed here.”

The railways, as a part of the initiative, has also opened a generic medicine store christened Dawa Dost store at the station. “Dawa Dost aims to make it easier for Indians to take care of their health and help them make substantial savings on their health bills by providing high-quality, affordable medicines. Dawa Dost supports the Indian government’s stance on the use of generic medicines. The firm currently has 10 stores in Rajasthan and Delhi and plans to increase to 100 stores in a year and to 1,000 in the next four years,” the Railways said.

Keeping the fitness of passengers in mind, the railways has also introduced pulse health machine kiosk at the station. The equipment analysis and measures health parameters and provides accurate personalised recommendations of potential lifestyle illnesses that the passenger may have. A massage chair with 3D massage rollers, called the Robocura massage chair, has also been installed at the station. “The chair has rollers along with a longer massage track line gives maximum coverage,” the statement read. The Eat Right Station Certification has also been started to encourages passengers to make healthy food choices. 

Moscow inspiration

The Indian Railways’ initiative was inspired by the Squat-to-ride machines installed in Moscow. The machine was set up ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi in 2013. Train passengers could vie to pay their fare in exercise. The unique machine was set up to get people excited for the games.

