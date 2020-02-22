Home Cities Delhi

Honour killing: Delhi family of six murder 25-year-old woman, dispose her body in canal in Aligarh

According to police, Sheetal was in a relationship with a man, who lives in her neighbourhood, for the past three years. They got married at an Arya Samaj temple in October 2019.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of honour killing, six members of a family were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in East Delhi, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sheetal Chaudhary, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, they said.

When the family got to know about it, they tried to convince Sheetal to break the marriage but she refused, police said.

"On January 30, the father, mother and other relatives of Sheetal strangled her to death. They took her body in a car to Aligarh and disposed it in a canal there," a senior police officer said.

When the husband found her phone switched off, he got suspicious and lodged a kidnapping case in New Ashok Nagar police station, he said.

When the family members were asked about Sheetal, they told police that she has gone to her uncle's house.

Police went there but could not find her, the officer said.

Police analysed the call details of the family members and Sheetal's relatives and got some clues.

They were interrogated and finally they accepted their crime, he said.

When police went to Aligarh to look for the body, they got to know that their counterparts have recovered it from the canal on January 30 and performed last rites on February 2, the officer said.

They took the possession of the clothes and other belongings of the deceased and it was found that they belonged to Sheetal, he said.

A case of murder was registered against six persons -- Sheetal's mother Suman, her father Ravindra, uncles Sanjay and Om Prakash, cousin Parvesh and brother-in-law Ankit.

They were arrested on Friday, police said.


