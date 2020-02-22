National Green Tribunal seeks Delhi Jal Board report on Shahdara to Ghazipur drain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to file a detailed action plan regarding the pollution level of the drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur and submit the report in a month.



The green apex court headed by chairman AK Goel said that the detailed report, including phytoremediation, must be submitted to prevent pollution of the drain. Phytoremediation is a process that uses various types of plants to remove, transfer, stabilise, or destroy contaminants in the soil and groundwater.

The tribunal was acting on a report filed by the MCDs and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over allegations of pollution in the , resulting in emission of gases and air pollution. DPCC, in its February 12 report, had told the green body that East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) would remove solid waste from both sides of the drain and keep a vigil to prevent dumping of garbage.

“Since the action taken is not enough, let further action be taken to prevent/remedy pollution of the drain and a revised detailed action plan, drain-wise, be filed by the Delhi Jal Board within one month from today before the Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by this Tribunal. The same may be considered and dealt with by the Committee,” the NGT bench said.



The bench also ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at two suitable locations to monitor garbage and waste dumping.