Service on Delhi metro's yellow line to be hit for 24 hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would be taking up track maintenance work on the Yellow Line on Saturday. “Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate section of Yellow Line will be run on single line (through DOWN Line) after 9.30 PM till the end of revenue services on Saturday and from the start of revenue services till 7.30 AM on Sunday,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

To ensure that there is no inconvenience to commuters during these non-peak hours, the Delhi Metro has made several arrangements on the section, including a short loop train operation, feeder bus service and timely announcements on trains/stations. The loop operation will be from Vishwavidyalaya to Samaypur Badli and from Kashmere Gate to HUDA City Centre during the period.

“The train frequency will remain as per routine time table in the section. Between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate, trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes,” Dayal said.



“Feeder buses will be deployed from Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate stations. This service will be free of cost.” The DMRC will also make announcements at the stations and inside the trains about destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period.