Home Cities Delhi

Ornate private spa and food testing lab: ITC hotel's Chanakya suite to host Trump in Delhi

The premium hotel also has an air quality monitoring system and ensures that its guests breathe air that is 'as fresh as mountain breeze, according to its website.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a food testing laboratory, elaborate security systems, uber-luxurious amenities such as an ornate private drawing room and spa and floor butlers, the mansion-like Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya here that has played host to a number of heads of states is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump on Monday.

The premium hotel also has an air quality monitoring system and ensures that its guests breathe air that is "as fresh as mountain breeze", according to its website.

The two-bedroom Grand Presidential Suite, known as 'Chanakya', has hosted several heads of states including former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

READ| City of Taj Mahal gears up to welcome Trump, gets a makeover

It has a private drawing-room, a private terrace, a gym and a dining area along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high speed elevator, elaborate security systems and a presidential floor butler, according to the hotel's website.

The website describes the 'Chanakya' suite as "a two-bedroom mansion of luxury with silk panelled walls, dark wood flooring and magnificent artwork".

It says the suite boasts of a reception area, a large living room, a study, a peacock-themed 12-seater private dining room, an opulent bathroom with mother of pearl accessories and imperial décor and a mini spa and gymnasium.

"With the latest in technology, the suite has 55" high definition TV's and IPOD docking station.

Exclusive access to a business courtyard, The Summit Lounge and Boardroom, provide an oasis where affairs of the state can be discussed in complete privacy," it says.

The suite also has the facility of a microbiological laboratory for food testing.

According to sources, the floor where the Grand Presidential Suite is located has been cordoned off by security personnel for the last two weeks.

The entire hotel will be out of bounds for other guests as all the rooms have been booked for Trump's entourage.

When Barack Obama had stayed at the same suite at the ITC Maurya in 2015, he was served food from the hotel's rooftop European restaurant West View where he had dined with top CEOs from India and the US on January 26.

The dinner was hosted at the Grand Presidential Floor. Obama had also used the private gym at the suite.

For Trump's visit, a three-layer security arrangement will be in place at the five-star property.

An officer said the hotel, located in Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, has 438 rooms and its every floor will have police personnel in plainclothes.

US First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be part of the high-level delegation accompanying him during his visit to India.

The delegation also includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The US president will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a less than 36-hour trip to India.

From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump ITC Maurya Chanakya Namaste Trump Trump in India
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp