Home Cities Delhi

Clash erupts between pro & anti CAA groups for second consecutive day in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Published: 24th February 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Photo of rival groups hurling stones at each other after contrasting protests over the CAA in New Delhi's Maujpur. Clashes have broken on a second consecutive day on Monday. (Photo| Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday with agitators pelting stones at each other.

A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups.

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC tweeted.

Clashes broke out Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi after a large number of people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act blocked a road, while similar sit-ins started in several others part of the national capital.

Police had to fire tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur, soon after a gathering, called by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, demanded that the police remove anti-CAA protestors within three days.

TAGS
Maujpur violence CAA protests
