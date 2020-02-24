Home Cities Delhi

Delhi clashes: All schools in northeast of city to be closed on February 25

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

Published: 24th February 2020 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Police take charge as pro and anti CAA protesters clash at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday.

Police take charge as pro and anti CAA protesters clash at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia also spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

"There will be no internal examinations in violence-affected North East district and all private and government schools will be closed.

Have spoken to HRD minister requesting him to postpone the board exams in the district," Sisodia tweeted.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi.

There are no centres in the northeast part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," she said.

