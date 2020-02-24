Delhi cop killed, DCP injured in clashes over CAA ahead of Trump's visit

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

A head constable was also killed during clashes, said Delhi police. Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was injured during clashes, a senior official said. According to the official, Sharma suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was hospitalised and is doing fine.

The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Police also appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC, which bans the assembly of four or more people, have been imposed in those areas of northeast Delhi that witnessed violence.

"Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur.

"It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any rumours. It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation," the police said.

Delhi Police is making every effort to restore normalcy, it said.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas of North East district and strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements," they added.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal also instructed the police commissioner to maintain law and order in the national capital.

"Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

Entry and exit were closed at the Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, eastern range, told media persons that the situation remained tense and the police was monitoring the situation.

An adequate number of police was deployed after security forces were also pelted with stones during the violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the national capital.

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in."

"I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic)," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, rumours were rife amid reports that BJP leader Kapil Mishra and his supporters came under attack by stone-pelters, and some reports said trains were also vandalized.

The people have questioned the role of police, alleging it remained a mute spectator to the clashes and did nothing to check the violence.

According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.

The tension was brewing in eastern Delhi since Saturday night following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protesters in response to a call for bandh on Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.

