Delhi turns into 'Fort Knox' as city gets ready to welcome Donald, Melania Trump

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken by him. Officials said that the security agencies involved are also working in close coordination with the US Secret Service.

Anti-drone detachment of NSG, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, sharpshooters on high-rise buildings and Parakram vans have also been deployed along the routes and areas in and around the hotel where Trump will be staying. Police personnel from six districts have been deployed and nearly 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been pressed into action. Hundreds of high-definition CCTV cameras with night vision have been installed across the Sardar Patel Marg where hotel ITC Maurya is located to monitor the situation round-the-clock, the officials said.

A senior police officer said, “We have requested the anti-sabotage checking teams from paramilitary and army. They have been regularly conducting anti-sabotage checks along the route to be taken by the President during his visit here”.



Besides the multi-layer security cover, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police, including placement of double barricading on all the roads where Trump’s convoy is likely to pass, officials said, adding that aerial surveillance of the route will also be conducted as part of the security measures. The route leading to a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit will also be under a high-security cover, according to officials. Trees have been trimmed according to the directions of the security agencies as part of the protocol. Meetings have also been held with US security agents on the elaborate security arrangements in place. At ITC Maurya, three-layer security will be in place. The hotel, located in Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, will have police personnel in plain clothes patrolling every floor.

President and First lady set to get traditional welcome



US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump are likely to be accorded a traditional welcome complete with traditional ‘teeka’, garlands and stole at the ITC Maurya here on Monday night, sources said. The hotel, symbolised by the distinctive logo of hands folded in the traditional ‘Namaste’, will harp on its own branding and the fact that ‘Namaste Trump’ has been trending all over.



A suite fit for kings

A two-bedroom Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya known as ‘Chanakya’ awaits Donald Trump upon on his arrival in Delhi. The suite full of uber-luxurious amenities has earlier played host to a number of heads of states

Chanakya, ITC Maurya Location: Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri

Former US presidents who stayed at the suite

Jimmy Carter

Bill Clinton

George W Bush

Barack Obama

Some facilities available at the suite

Food testing laboratory

Elaborate security systems

Ornate private drawing room

Private spa

Floor butlers

Air quality monitoring system

A private terrace

Personal gym

Parking boulevard

Dedicated high-speed elevator

A peacock-themed 12-seater private dining room