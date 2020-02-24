Home Cities Delhi

Jamia violence: Delhi Police gives clean chit to deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Police had filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint lodged by an advocate seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia for posting 'misleading' tweets.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday gave clean chit to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for posting alleged "misleading" tweets during December 15 Jamia violence, observing that he only posted his "opinion" and tweets are mere allegations against police.

"From the perusal of the complaint, it is revealed that the tweets are mere allegations against police and no offence is made out. Manish Sisodia only tweeted his opinion on video clip which was running on news channels and no cognizable offence is made out from the content of the tweets," the police submitted in the Action Taken Report (ATR).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja had, earlier this month, directed the police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint lodged by an advocate seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia for posting "misleading" tweets.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, in his complaint, quoted Sisodia's tweet, which read: "BJP is setting fire in Delhi due to the fear of defeat in elections. AAP is against any kind of violence. See by yourself in this video, how fire is being set under the protection of the police."

Sisodia's tweet came after several buses were set afire when protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on December 15 near Delhi's Jamia Nagar. The complainant accused Sisodia of depicting an "irresponsible and careless approach by spreading false information to incite violence and promote disharmony".

"The tweets are being shared by many users, causing further doubts, confusion and unrest in the minds of people," he claimed in the complaint.

In lieu of this, he requested the court to issue a direction to the Delhi Police to register FIR against Sisodia under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (conducting public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

