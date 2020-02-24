Melania Trump​ to witness 'happiness curriculum' at Delhi school, interact with students

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US First Lady Melania Trump will interact with students at a Delhi government school and witness various activities conducted as part of the 'happiness curriculum' on Tuesday, sources said.

All roads leading to the school have been fortified, with trees being pruned according to the directions of the security agencies.

According to the sources, Melania Trump will reach the school in south Delhi around noon and spend over an hour there.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump to hold extensive talks on Tuesday to expand Indo-US global partnership

During the visit, she is likely to undertake a tour of the school, go to different classes, interact with the students and witness different activities being conducted as part of the 'happiness curriculum', they said.

Civic body officials said roads have been repaired, sidewalks freshly painted and saplings planted in the vicinity of the school.

Trees along the route which will be taken by the US First Lady to reach the school have been trimmed according to the directions issued by the security agencies, they said.

Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday with US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to the country.

The US First Lady will visit the school solo.

ALSO READ: Pakistan media avoids Trump's remarks on US efforts to curb terrorism in the country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were earlier scheduled to welcome her at the school and brief her about the 'happiness class'.

However, the US Embassy communicated to the city administration on Saturday that names of Kejriwal and Sisodia do not figure in the list of invitees for the event.

Expressing anguish over the exclusion of the names of the two leaders from the list, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it is a "protocol" and "convention" that state leaders are present when any foreign leader attends events in their states.

The party alleged that the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia were dropped at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

The US Embassy on Sunday clarified that it did not have any objection to the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia during Melania Trump's school visit.

ALSO READ: Twitterati surprised over Trump not mentioning Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram's visitors' book

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, has said he would have loved to receive the US First Lady at the school but respected the concerns raised by the US Embassy over it.

"It is a matter of great pride for Delhi government, Delhi government teachers and students that First Lady Melania Trump is visiting a Delhi government school," he said in a statement.

"It is a big appreciation for us that the work of AAP government in education sector, especially Happiness Classes, is being recognised in the world," he said.

The Delhi government introduced the 'happiness curriculum' in July 2018.

As part of the curriculum, students studying in classes I-VIII in Delhi government schools attend a 45-minute 'happiness class' every day, participating in activities like storytelling, meditation and question and answer sessions.

For nursery and kindergarten students, the classes are held twice a week.