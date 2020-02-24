Home Cities Delhi

Waiting for SC verdict on road blockade: Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protestors

Wajahat Habibullah, who is involved in the ongoing efforts to lift the blockade at Shaheen Bagh, filed an affidavit stating that the protest has been going on peacefully.

Police remove barricade in Shaheen Bagh for opening traffic from Kalindi Kunj Road to Noida in New Delhi

Police remove barricade in Shaheen Bagh for opening traffic from Kalindi Kunj Road to Noida in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A hearing in the Supreme Court over the Shaheen Bagh road blockade due to anti-CAA protest is scheduled on Monday. The protesters at the Shaheen Bagh told IANS that they were anxiously waiting for the apex court's verdict.

"We are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on the matter. After the verdict, we will decide how we will take this forward," said one of the protestors at Shaheen Bagh. Two interlocutors - lawyer Sanjay Hegde and lawyer Sadhana Ramachandran - appointed by the Supreme Court held several parleys with the protesters but the road blockade issue has not yet been resolved.

However, both the interlocutors did not go to Shaheen Bagh on Sunday. Another intervener, Wajahat Habibullah, who is involved in the ongoing efforts to lift the blockade at Shaheen Bagh, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the road blockade in Shaheen Bagh. He accused Delhi Police for the road blockade. In the affidavit, he has stated that the protest has been going on peacefully and the road has been closed by the police due to which people are facing problems.

Meanwhile, a Shaheen Bagh-style protest started at Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Sunday after more than 200 women gathered there to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Road no. 66 was blocked by the protesters while the entry and exit from the metro station had also been stopped in the wake of the protest at Jaffrabad area.

