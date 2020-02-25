Assembly: Fireworks on Day One

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sixty-nine newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, took oath as members of the Delhi Assembly as its three-day session began on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel was unanimously re-elected as the Speaker. “In the last five years, we saw that Ram Niwas Goel was like the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of the House... He also did not give any opportunity to the opposition to complain against him. Many great steps have been taken by this House in the last five years... We hope he continues to guide us in this term,” said Kejriwal after Goel’s election.

Senior leader and six-time legislature Shoaib Iqbal was appointed as the pro tem Speaker, who administered the oath of office and secrecy to all the newly-elected MLAs. 61 members of took oath in Hindi, three in Urdu, two in Maithili, and one member each in English and Punjabi.Aam Aadmi Party legislators Saurabh Bharadwaj and Naresh Balyan invoked Lord Hanuman in his oath. Bhardwaj claimed BJP MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai objected when he was taking the oath. “Many BJP MLAs objected to the name of Bajrang Bali being invoked in the Assembly, they should tell why does BJP object to Hanuman’s name? Does the top leadership also think the same? Why are they silent,” asked Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj once again got involved in a war of words with the saffron brigade when the opposition demanded that ample time be given to them to speak. “I assure the Opposition that we will not behave like a mother-in-law behaves with a new bride and they will be given an equal amount of time. But if this happens, then the BJP in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha should also give the same time to other members,” said Bhardwaj.AAP has one member, Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha, while senior leader Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta represent the party in Rajya Sabha. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will address the lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon. The AAP government plans to present its first budget after Holi.