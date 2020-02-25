Home Cities Delhi

Assembly: Fireworks on Day One

BJP members object after certain AAP leaders invoke Lord Hanuman while taking oath as MLAs

Published: 25th February 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hugs party MLA Ram Niwas Goel who was unanimously elected as the speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Sixty-nine newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, took oath as members of the Delhi Assembly as its three-day session began on Monday.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel was unanimously re-elected as the Speaker. “In the last five years, we saw that Ram Niwas Goel was like the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of the House... He also did not give any opportunity to the opposition to complain against him. Many great steps have been taken by this House in the last five years... We hope he continues to guide us in this term,” said Kejriwal after Goel’s election.  

Senior leader and six-time legislature Shoaib Iqbal was appointed as the pro tem Speaker, who administered the oath of office and secrecy to all the newly-elected MLAs. 61 members of took oath in Hindi, three in Urdu, two in Maithili, and one member each in English and Punjabi.Aam Aadmi Party legislators Saurabh Bharadwaj and Naresh Balyan invoked Lord Hanuman in his oath. Bhardwaj claimed BJP MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai objected when he was taking the oath. “Many BJP MLAs objected to the name of Bajrang Bali being invoked in the Assembly, they should tell why does BJP object to Hanuman’s name? Does the top leadership also think the same? Why are they silent,” asked Bhardwaj. 

Bhardwaj once again got involved in a war of words with the saffron brigade when the opposition demanded that ample time be given to them to speak. “I assure the Opposition that we will not behave like a mother-in-law behaves with a new bride and they will be given an equal amount of time. But if this happens, then the BJP in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha should also give the same time to other members,” said Bhardwaj.AAP has one member, Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha, while senior leader Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta represent the party in Rajya Sabha. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will address the lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon. The AAP government plans to present its first budget after Holi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi assembly
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp