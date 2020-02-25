Northeast Delhi violence: Communal colours emerge as pitched battles played out

Home Cities Delhi

Within a short span, the violence spread to Jaffrabad where a similar situation emerged. “This is for the first time that I am seeing such brutal clashes.

Protesters vandalise a car during the clash at Maujpur crossing on Monday | PTI

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Plumes of smoke from burning cars and motorcycles spiralled in the sky at Jaffrabad, black smoke from a burning petrol pump engulfed Bhajanpura area — Northeast Delhi resembled a battle-zone as violence turned communal on the second day of clashes. Around 10am, protesters supporting and opposing the CAA started to gather in groups at the Maujpur-Babarpur area. In no time the battle line was drawn as the rival groups started hurling stones at each other’s direction. Brickbats flew thick and fast as there was no letup in the intensity from rival groups. 

“Why do they have to block roads to protest? These people need to be taught their ‘aukat’ (status). We support CAA and won’t allow anti-national activities,” said a young man with his face covered in scarf. The man refused to reveal his identity and threatened to smash the cell phone of this reporter. While the police in large numbers had already stepped out, the mob appeared to be little affected by their presence. In no time, the mob had started stone pelting and setting public property on fire in Maujpur Babarpur area. 

Within a short span, the violence spread to Jaffrabad where a similar situation emerged. “This is for the first time that I am seeing such brutal clashes. People won’t gain again anything from communal battle... The politicians are least worried and it is always the commoners who suffer most. This is certainly not what I voted for,” said Danish Qazi, who lives in Jaffrabad.By late afternoon when the police managed to control the rampant mob on streets, another group went berserk in Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were heard as the mob pelted stones and set ablaze vehicles on fire. Stone-pelting went on till late evening, Satish Golcha, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi said the police is trying to maintain law and order. “We’ve been requesting everyone to come forward to support the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. Our officers are holding foot marches and appealing gatherings to peacefully disperse,” the senior officer said.

DMRC shuts metro stations 
The Delhi Metro opened four stations after they were closed for nearly an hour owing to a protest call given by students against the violence in northeast Delhi. “Entry & exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath are open,” DMRC tweeted. Earlier, the DMRC had tweeted that the four stations on the Yellow and Violet lines 

