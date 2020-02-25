Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government school students wait in colourful clothes to greet US First Lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump will visit Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in South Delhi's Moti Bagh today morning where she will attend a session of the Happiness Class here.

Children wait outside the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School ahead of Melania Trump's visit

Children wait outside the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School ahead of Melania Trump's visit.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid massive security, scores of children of a Delhi government school were seen doing final rehearsals outside the gate of the institution, hours before the visit of US First Lady Melania Trump. Melania Trump will visit Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in South Delhi's Moti Bagh in the morning today. She will attend a session of the Happiness Class here.

The young and enthusiastic participants were dressed in bright-colored sarees and traditional dresses like ghagra-choli to welcome Melania. Some of them were carrying bagpipes and several other musical instruments.

The Happiness class was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

