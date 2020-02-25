Delhi takes an inclusive step in job fair market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recently, around 400 job seekers and 30 brands participated in an LGBTQ+ job fair in Delhi’s The Lalit hotel. The event organised by RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity), is an active marketplace known for its inclusive ideology. This, along with the involvement of the Pride Circle, India’s premier diversity and inclusion consulting, known for enabling organisations to foster inclusion with its expertise. In this day-long congregation, over 1,000 changemakers, businesses, candidates, students, human resource professionals, advocates, and experts participated.

The event was designed to provide safe space for the job seekers, who were selected on the basis of their talent, and not rejected for their sexual orientation. The fair also sensitised and encouraged LGBTQ+ inclusion at the workspaces of the hiring organisations. “We have been working with the LGBTI community; multinational companies (MNCs); Indian corporations, experts, policymakers from across the country to make inclusive livelihood opportunities a reality. With consistent support from the community and our partners, we hope to positively impact lives,” said co-founder of Pride Circle, Ramkrishna Sinha.

In attendance were global leaders interacting with the attendees at multiple sessions such as business leaders driving inclusion, workplace policies & benefits, discrimination at workplace, transition support, parenting, among others.

A marketplace was also set-up to feature products and services from micro, small and medium-sized LGBTI owned businesses from across India. The first edition of this event took place in Bengaluru where the 43 job placements with annual aggregate CTC of `3.9 crores were generated.