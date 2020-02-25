Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: Amit Shah holds late-night meeting with officials to review law, order situation

Amit Shah returned to Delhi late Monday evening after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event held in honour of the US President at Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat. 

Published: 25th February 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:40 AM

Clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi

Clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi.

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night meeting to review the law and order situation in the national capital in wake of violence in parts of North East Delhi that claimed five lives after supporters and opponents of the new citizenship law clashed. 

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said on Tuesday morning while confirming the meeting. 

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting, sources said. They added that the meeting started around 10:30 pm and went on for around 2 hours, continuing past midnight.

ALSO READ: Constable among five killed, DCP injured in fresh riots over CAA in northeast Delhi

Sources said that the top security officials briefed the Home Minister in detail about the security arrangements in the national capital, considering that US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India. 

Shah returned to Delhi late Monday evening after attending the "Namaste Trump" event held in honour of the US President at Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat. 

On Monday evening, Bhalla said the situation is under control. He had stated that the MHA to whom the Delhi Police reports, was keeping a close watch on the situation and all necessary arrangements to restore peace in the area were in place. 

ALSO READ | North Delhi violence: Communal colours emerge as pitched battles played out

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said that the violence was part of an "orchestrated conspiracy" to malign India's image at a time when US President Donald Trump is visiting India. 

Jaffrabad, Maujpur and adjoining areas in North East Delhi resembled a warzone as pro and anti Citizenship Amendment Act groups clashed hurling stones, torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump on Monday.

"Violence in Northeast Delhi is an orchestrated conspiracy with an eye on US President's visit to India. It is aimed to destroy the country's image on the world stage. I condemn it," the junior home Minister said on Monday evening, as he promised to take stern action against culprits of Monday's violence.  
 

