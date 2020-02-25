Home Cities Delhi

HC to hear on Wednesday plea seeking arrest of BJP leaders over violence in North-East Delhi

The petition, filed by activist Harsh Mander has sought arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma and their prosecution in accordance with law.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 01:41 PM

Protesters during clashes between a group of anti and pro-CAA supporters at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday

Protesters during clashes between a group of anti and pro-CAA supporters at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices GS Sistani and AJ Bhambhani for an urgent hearing today itself. However, the court said it would be heard on Wednesday. The petition filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander sought setting up of an SIT to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.

Delhi violence UPDATES| Stone pelting near Maujpur metro, Kejriwal asks DMs to carry out peace march

Advocate Neha Mukherjee, while mentioning the plea, said they are seeking that action should be taken against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches due to which violence has erupted in various areas of north east Delhi.

It has also sought directions to the Centre for deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and areas where the "communal attack on people are most ferocious". Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

