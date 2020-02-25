Jamia panel demands Kapil Mishra’s arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum of demands to the police seeking immediate arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting violence.The committee members had given a call for protest outside the new police headquarters on Jai Singh Road, but they were escorted to Nizamuddin following meetings between the joint commissioner of police (southern range) and the agitators.

Head constable Ratan

Lal who died during

clashes over t

he CAA in Northeast Delhi’s

Maujpur on Monday

“Immediate arrest on FIRs registered against Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in northeast Delhi through his speeches and tweets,” the memorandum read.

The committee members also demanded security for 20 sites, including Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mustafabad, Turkman Gate, Khureji, Jama Masjid, Jaffrabad metro station, where protests against the CAA are on. They demanded that the events in support of the contentious amended citizenship law should not be allowed to happen within a three-kilometre radius of these sites in the city. In anticipation of their protest call, three metro stations were shut on the Yellow line and another was closed on the Violet Line, and were opened later. Prohibitory orders were also imposed outside the new police headquarters. With agency inputs