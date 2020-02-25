Meeting with Amit Shah was positive, all parties will take steps to restore peace: Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital. "Meeting with HM Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace," he told reporters after the meeting.

"The police are doing their bit and HM has assured that whatever force is needed, will be provided," Kejriwal said.

He also urged everyone to refrain from indulging in violence, saying all issues can be dealt with through dialogue.

Kejriwal, while addressing media, said he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah shortly to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital.

"There have been complaints that a number of policemen are not enough and police is not able to take action without orders from above. I will discuss it with the Home Minister," he told reporters.

The chief minister also asked all hospital authorities to give the best possible treatment to victims and asked them to stay on vigil.

"Fire department has also been asked to coordinate with police and reach the affected areas on time," he said.

He said there is a need to seal borders to prevent outsiders from coming and indulging in violence.

"I have asked the district magistrate to conduct peace meetings where people from all religions participate. I have asked MLAs also to participate in them," Kejriwal said.

Shah on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left seven people, including a head constable, dead.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri attended the meeting.