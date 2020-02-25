Merging personal with the mythical

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even AS India continues to strengthen its ties with the west, as part of a key Indo-French artistic exchange, a major retrospective exhibition of Gérard Garouste, one of France’s leading contemporary artists, is being held at the Capital at the National Gallery of Modern Art.Titled Gérard Garouste – The Other Side, and featuring 60 paintings that span 40 years of his oeuvre (1980 to 2019), it is the biggest show of the artist’s work outside Europe, and is his debut in India.

It has been organised under the aegis of the French Ministry of Culture, in association with NGMA, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the French Institute in India, with the support of private patrons and Galerie Templon. The show exhibits complex work –much of it being oil on canvas, the artist’s favoured medium – combining Christian and Hebrew cultures, myths and legends.

This painter and a sculptor’s art draws on his own life and mythology, and also from the Bible, Talmud and the Kabbalah and European literary greats, Cervantes, or Goethe. Garouste’s self-portraits also merge the personal with the mythical, as seen in The Fig and the Hyssop (2007), and Logic (2007), the latter being a family portrait with his wife, their two sons and the artist himself.Garouste said, “A deeper truth and reality is revealed through myth, deeper than through history. The myths pulls you inside, and it is from there that you can communicate with others. I feel very attracted to Indian myths, but, for me, that goes through studying the original texts and the language. So that will be for my next life.”

Till: March 29

At: NGMA Delhi