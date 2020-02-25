Noted fashion school unveils new campus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: We HAVE opened a new campus in Delhi to cater to the rise of creative aspirants,” said Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy, at Hotel Ashoka, on the occasion of newly launched campus of fashion design school Pearl Academy in the capital city.She added, “This is a five-floored building spread across 41,000 sq ft campus in the New Friends Colony in Delhi. The creative economy of India and globally is poised to grow, opening exciting avenues for today’s youth. There’s no dearth of career opportunities, be it in design, fashion, media or on the business side and job profiles are getting interesting with the integration of technology in these fields. Pearl Academy is committed to helping students turn their passion into profession.”

According to Abraham, the campus is designed in such a way that it acts as a perfect place for creative thinking. The institute continuing its tradition of varied courses is to offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs, designed in a way that is unique to Pearl Academy, through its School of Design, Fashion, Contemporary Media, New-Age Business and Creative Practices.

At the event, leading fashion designer Anju Modi shared their insights on ‘Role of creativity in a new reality’. The discussion focused upon the importance of creativity and how one has to imbibe it deeply to become an innovator. She said, “The notion of creativity is seamlessly aligned with constant innovation in today’s high-tech era. Innovation doesn’t always mean to create something new. Innovators often take something that already exists; develop it further to make it best for the end user.”Pearl Academy is already has two buildings, one in Rajouri Garden and the other at Naraina, considered as one campus as their courses are spread over these two properties.

In recent past, Pearl Academy has also collaborated with Coursera, the leading online education platform giving its students access to more than 3,600 globally renowned online courses at no additional fee. Through this, the institute offers a mix of creative courses like Design Thinking, Fashion as Design and Introduction to Typography and also tech integrated courses, designed to impart skills for the digital age like Basic Elements of Design, Fundamentals of Graphic Design and Introduction to UI Design,

among others.