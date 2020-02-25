Home Cities Delhi

Noted fashion school unveils new campus

According to Abraham, the campus is designed in such a way that it acts as a perfect place for creative thinking.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

(Left) Anju Modi and (extreme right) Nandita Abraham at the new PA Campus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  We HAVE opened a new campus in Delhi to cater to the rise of creative aspirants,” said Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy, at Hotel Ashoka, on the occasion of newly launched campus of fashion design school Pearl Academy in the capital city.She added, “This is a five-floored building spread across 41,000 sq ft campus in the New Friends Colony in Delhi. The creative economy of India and globally is poised to grow, opening exciting avenues for today’s youth. There’s no dearth of career opportunities, be it in design, fashion, media or on the business side and job profiles are getting interesting with the integration of technology in these fields. Pearl Academy is committed to helping students turn their passion into profession.”

According to Abraham, the campus is designed in such a way that it acts as a perfect place for creative thinking. The institute continuing its tradition of varied courses is to offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs, designed in a way that is unique to Pearl Academy, through its School of Design, Fashion, Contemporary Media, New-Age Business and Creative Practices. 

At the event, leading fashion designer Anju Modi shared their insights on ‘Role of creativity in a new reality’. The discussion focused upon the importance of creativity and how one has to imbibe it deeply to become an innovator. She said, “The notion of creativity is seamlessly aligned with constant innovation in today’s high-tech era. Innovation doesn’t always mean to create something new. Innovators often take something that already exists; develop it further to make it best for the end user.”Pearl Academy is already has two buildings, one in Rajouri Garden and the other at Naraina, considered as one campus as their courses are spread over these two properties. 

In recent past, Pearl Academy has also collaborated with Coursera, the leading online education platform giving its students access to more than 3,600 globally renowned online courses at no additional fee. Through this, the institute offers a mix of creative courses like Design Thinking, Fashion as Design and Introduction to Typography and also tech integrated courses, designed to impart skills for the digital age like Basic Elements of Design, Fundamentals of Graphic Design and Introduction to UI Design, 
among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp