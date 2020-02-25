Plea opposes felling of trees for Parliament expansion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and civic body CPWD on Monday to respond to a plea demanding that no environment clearance (EC) be granted to cutting of trees for the expansion and renovation of the Parliament building here, which is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project. Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the Ministry of Housing and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) seeking their stand on the application moved by a Delhi resident opposing cutting of trees for the expansion work.

The judge said the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the ministry which is scheduled to hear CPWD’s application for EC on Tuesday can take a decision, but it will have to be immediately placed before the court.The application was moved by the petitioner — Lt Col (retd) Anuj Srivastava — in his main petition opposing the Central Vista project on the ground that it involves a change in land use of the green area adjoining Rajpath and Vijay Chowk for building a new Parliament and government offices.

Srivastava, in his petition filed through advocate Ankit Yadav, has contended that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) does not have the power to bring about the proposed change in land use and master plan and only the central government can do so. During the hearing of the application, Justice Shakdher said that even if EC was granted for cutting trees, CPWD cannot go ahead and do it as the overall issue of change in land use was yet to be decided by the court.Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Acharya, appearing for CPWD, told the court that trees cut for the project would be transplanted at a suitable location and if any of them do not survive, then trees of 7-8 years of age would be planted as replacement.

Kejriwal’s plea challenging summon in case

The Delhi HC on Monday said it will hear on Friday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders’ plea against an order summoning them in a defamation case for their remarks over alleged deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls in the city. The matter came up before Justice Anu Malhotra and it was listed for February 28. Kejriwal and three others have challenged a sessions court order which upheld a magisterial court’s decision to summon them as accused in the defamation complaint.