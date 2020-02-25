Home Cities Delhi

Police blame shortage of forces behind aggravating Delhi riots as death toll reaches ten

The non-availability of adequate forces was conveyed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during his meeting with the top brass of the MHA.

Heavy security deployed following clashes over the new citizenship law at Maujpur area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday said 10 people, including one policeman, have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and they are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements.

Mandeep Randhawa, Delhi Police spokesperson said the situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the national capital continued to reel under violence.

Randhawa said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

"We are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements. Sufficient force has been deployed in northeast Delhi. The RAF and CRPF has also been deployed," he said.

Senior police officers are also monitoring the situation closely, he added.

The Delhi Police told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of Delhi claiming 10 lives, including that of a policeman, officials said.

The non-availability of adequate forces was conveyed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during his meeting with the top brass of the MHA, an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

The official said the Delhi Police told the MHA that it did not have adequate forces to control the northeast Delhi violence immediately, which led to the situation getting aggravated.

However, hours later, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said nowhere in the MHA meeting was it conveyed by Delhi Police officials that "we do not have sufficient force".

"We have sufficient force deployed on the ground and have also got the additional force," he said.

The Delhi Police is also deploying a battalion (around 1,000 personnel) of its armed police in the violence-hit areas.

Another official said the police was provided with a total of 35 companies of paramilitary forces, of which 20 companies were given to it in the last three days, to enhance the security of the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was being mobilised from the adjoining areas of the national capital for reinforcing the Delhi Police to deal with the situation arising out of the violent clashes.

The police conducted flag march in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura and Khureji Khas on Tuesday after the areas witnessed arson and stone-pelting.

A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura.

The shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were strewn on the road.

Rakesh Kumar, a local, said the incident took place at around 3.30 pm.

"We do not know how the situation escalated. We are worried about our safety. My family is scared after seeing such a thing near our house," he said.

Special Commissioners of Police Satish Golcha and Praveer Ranjan led the flag march.

"We are taking appropriate actions. The required force is being used. Tear gas and mild lathicharge has been used to control the crowd. We will detain the miscreants and appropriate action will be taken against them," Golcha, who is the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order northern range), said.

"The stone pelting has currently stopped in the area. We will be here till the situation comes under control. If required, we will deploy extra force," he added.

A head constable was among the 10 persons killed and at least 50 people, including paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones at security personnel.

