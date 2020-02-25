Home Cities Delhi

Rs 29 deal at The Groove terrace bar in the Capital 

Now you will have more space to shake a laeg at The Piano Man Gurugram when it unveils a rooftop terrace bar-and-grill called The Groove on February 29.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Now you will have more space to shake a laeg at The Piano Man Gurugram when it unveils a rooftop terrace bar-and-grill called The Groove on February 29. Motown décor and beats, and a panoramic view of the city, the new spot aims to be perfect for sundowners, date nights, weekend brunches and bachelorette parties.

VAbout the new space, Arjun Sagar Gupta, Owner & Founder, The Piano Man, said, “When we saw the space, we could almost instantly visualise it. Laid back, easy atmosphere, great food, drinks and conversations. We picked Motown as the musical theme as the music is fun, nostalgic and powerful.” 
On the opening day, all walk-ins can enjoy of the @Rs29 special menu by paying Rs29 each for their first drink and first dish. You can avail of this deal between 5:00pm to 10:00pm. Overall, the menu caters to vegan, gluten – free, egg – free, and even low carb diets. Additionally, curating different needs are different packages. There’s a Chef’s Special lunch dishing out unlimited dimsums, pizza and beer at Rs1,499 and Rs 999. Sunday Specials is a six-course brunch meal from Rs1,799 to Rs3,299. 

