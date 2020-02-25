Home Cities Delhi

Seven killed after violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors: Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting late Tuesday night with senior police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters during clashes between a group of anti and pro-CAA supporters at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday

Protesters during clashes between a group of anti and pro-CAA supporters at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as seven persons were killed in violence in the North-East district of the national capital on Monday, police said. The violence occurred after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area on Monday.

A statement from the Delhi Police said, "A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives."

LIVE| Fresh stone-pelting in Brahampuri area, Shah calls for meeting to review situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi. He is also scheduled to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of the national capital and urged everyone to shun violence. "Am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence. Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along with senior officials in a while," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Commissioner of Delhi Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi violence Citizenship Act CAA protests Delhi violence deaths North East Delhi
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp