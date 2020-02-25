Home Cities Delhi

Soulful musical evenings in capital

Delhi audiences were treated to two days of rich musical performances at the 12th Gharana Festival 2020.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Susamoy Mishra, Sayra Begum and Ustad Mahatab Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi audiences were treated to two days of rich musical performances at the 12th Gharana Festival 2020. Organised by Swaranjali Delhi at India Habitat Centre on February 21 and 22, day one of the festival started with vocal recital by Pt Sandip Bhattacherjee in Raag Rageshree, Basant in Teen Taal compositions followed by a thumri. He was accompanied on tabla by Susamoy Mishra and Rajendra Prasad Banerjee on harmonium. 

The second day of the festival witnessed Ustad Saeed Zafar Khan performing Raag Yaman Kalyan in Teen Taal composition. He was accompanied by Ustad Rashid Zafar Khan on tabla. The concluding performance was given by Sayra Begum who performed thumri, dadra, chaite and a ghazal. She was accompanied by Susamoy Mishra on tabla and Ustad Mahatab Khan on harmonium.

The event also saw Pracheen Kala Kendra honoured with the National Presence Award 2020 for their contribution in the field of art and culture since 1956 by social worker, cultural activist and agriculturist Naresh Sirohi. A special cultural award was given to Suman Doonga for her contribution in the field of Indian classical music and dance.

