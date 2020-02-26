30 per cent people killed in Delhi riots died of gunshots: GTB Hospital

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Thirty per cent of the 22 people killed in the northeast Delhi violence died of bullet injuries, said Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, on Wednesday.

"22 people have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi since Saturday while more than 200 people are injured. Out of 22, nine died of gunshots, five were hit by blunt objects, one died due to burns, three were stabbed whereas the rest of the cases are yet to be analysed. We have performed six postmortems today," said Kumar.

On the delay in handing over the bodies to the family members, he said things are being done as per the due process. "Till yesterday, the medical board for conducting postmortem was not constituted. Everything involves a process else there will be trouble later over litigation," he said.

In the violence that erupted after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed, several bullets were fired from both sides which claimed many lives including that of a Delhi police head constable.