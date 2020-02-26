Brewed for summer

shantanu david By

Express News Service

While it would have seemed unlikely even a week ago, summer is upon us, which can only be good news for the manufacturers of cold drinks. And introducing a whole new category in that segment is BrewHouse Tea Brewing Co., that manufactures its products just outside of Delhi, at Sahibabad. The brand recently launched India’s first certified Organic ready-to-drink Ice Tea, available across all metros and Tier-I cities. The brand is available in five flavours – Blueberry, Forest Berry, Mojito Lime, Classic Lemon and Classic Peach. The Morning Standard spoke to Siddharth Jain, Founder and CEO, BrewHouse Tea Brewing Co., about the new product the challenges faced in setting it up, and its future prospects:



How did BrewHouse begin?

First and foremost, I was inspired by the glaring need for healthier beverages. Plus, the vast opportunity to develop a new beverage category in this country, and the opportunity to bring tea in a whole new form (cold, bottled and ready-to-drink) to the people.

Siddharth Jain

Did you face any challenges while setting up? How did you find the actual ease of doing business?

Initial challenges included developing the right product which was all-natural, shelf-stable, tasted great and used real, good quality tea. Post development, the challenge was to manufacture this in a way where quality remained uncompromised, since we didn’t have our own plant, and third-party plants do not want to make any changes for new, small brands.Once the manufacturing challenges were addressed, the challenge was to set up a distribution network that is cost-effective and reaches the right audience; we’ve seen that the audience with purchasing power in India is highly scattered and fragmented.

What is the current distribution model of BrewHouse? Where do you manufacture your product?

We are available at over 5,000 points of sale across over 25 cities in India. These include Modern Trade outlets, institutions, HoReCa outlets as well as General Trade (kirana) stores. Going forward, we will be focussing on alternate channels like schools, colleges, cinema chains, co-working and co-living spaces, office canteens and more. We want to reach these points of consumption to help us go from 5,000 to 10,000 points of sale. We are working with all the Modern Trade chains in the country, and are currently selling at premium chains like Nature’s Basket and Spencer’s.

Do you see consumer behaviour changing towards tea consumption in India?

I believe the beverage industry suffers from a trust deficit among consumers. Consumer expectations are changing, especially among the millennial and Gen Z audiences. This audience expects responsibly-made products that stand behind their quality and sourcing, and talk about ethics and transparency. Very few beverage brands have effectively addressed those expectations, especially in the affordable category. I strongly believe the process of how the beverage is made (for example, real-brewed versus powdered) is becoming as important as the ingredients (what the beverage actually contains). Consumers are looking to not just minimise harmful ingredients (preservatives, colours, excess sugar etc.), but also include healthy ingredients.

What are your growth plans for the future?

We’ve launched our iced teas in PET bottles in January 2020, which will allow us to enter many more points of sale where we couldn’t earlier due to risks associated with glass bottles. We’ve also developed a whole range of new products and have a launch pipeline of 12 months ready. We’re going to start with lemonades that also have real-brewed tea and tisanes added to impart more flavours. These will be followed by some zero-calorie iced teas. We’ve taken a lot of time to develop these zero calorie products which are again, all natural and organic. Also, these will not have any of the sharp, lingering sweet notes typically associated with zero-calorie products that have made them difficult for consumers to adapt to them. We’re working on a kids range of beverages as well, which will be launched by mid 2020. We’re also very excited to be bringing out an all-natural, organic cola brand which builds on our expertise of making beverages with real-brewed teas.