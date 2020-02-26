Home Cities Delhi

‘Bullets cannot undo mandate of the ballot’

Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Group Prabhu Chawla also addressed students at the summit which was organised by the Human Resource Development cell of the college.

Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Group Prabhu Chawla during the Red Bricks Summit 2020 at Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi.

Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Group Prabhu Chawla during the Red Bricks Summit 2020 at Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday spoke about the various leadership qualities that an individual should possess at the Red Bricks Summit 2020 at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. Using multidisciplinary approach that involved learnings from history, physics, economics, psychology and philosophy to bring out facets of true leadership, Misra cited examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Abraham Lincon, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King Junior to the college students. 

Former CJI Dipak Misra spoke about the various leadership qualities that an individual should possess at the summit held in SRCC | Parveen Negi

“Mahatma Gandhi is an incomparable leader in history because he was able to change the mindset of Indians of fear in his fight for independence,” said Misra addressing students at a packed house at SRCC. Principal of SRCC Simrit Kaur was also present during the session. During the interactive session, the former CJI who has delivered multiple landmark judgments during his tenure, stated that a leader should have the ability to make sure that people repose faith in him/her.  

Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Group Prabhu Chawla also addressed students at the summit which was organised by the Human Resource Development cell of the college. “Conviction is a matter of convenience, these days,” said Prabhu Chawla while speaking on the current political scenario in the country. Interacting with the young minds, Chawla asked the students to make informed choices. “Nobody is ready for debate; bullets cannot undo the mandate of the ballot. If people disagree with the government then defeat them through the ballot. It is time that India stops talking about caste politics. We are talking about Digital India and still the economy is not going the way it was supposed to,” said Chawla.

