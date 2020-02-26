Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court seeks police report on probe into Jamia attack

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur asked the investigating officer to file the report by March 20.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:31 AM

Jamia Protest

Policemen patrol outside the Jamia Milia University after the violence at the univerityfollowing a protest against new Citizenship law. (File Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police was on Tuesday directed by a court here to submit a specific status report on the alleged police attacks on students inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia during protests against the CAA on December 15 last year. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur asked the investigating officer to file the report by March 20.

The court also directed the police to come with their case diary on the next date of hearing to show what investigation has been done against the personnel who had allegedly barged into the university campus and lathi-charged the students. The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.The court was hearing a plea filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) secretary Chandan Kumar.The petitioner has sought a court-monitored probe alleging that the investigating agency was shielding police personnel who had “wreaked havoc” on the varsity’s premises.The Left-leaning student outfit’s leader has been named as an accused in the case.          

