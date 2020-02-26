Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Governor outlines government’s priorities in Assembly

Anil Baijal highlighted the Kejriwal government’s 10 guarantees related to health, education, transport and environment among others.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:30 AM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  L-T Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Kejriwal government’s priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class city.

In his address to the newly elected MLAs, Baijal also appealed to the people to maintain peace, law and order, communal harmony and cooperate with security agencies in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

He highlighted the Kejriwal government’s 10 guarantees related to health, education, transport and environment among others.

Outlining the AAP government’s priorities, Baijal said in its previous term the elected dispensation focussed on basic needs of people through different schemes in the fields of education, health, women safety, transport and other areas.

“In the present tenure my government will focus on further consolidation of the said welfare activities and will take further action to make Delhi a world class city,” Baijal said in his speech.

