Delhi Police, Shah stand by family of slain head constable

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to the widow of Rattan Lal in which he expressed his condolences over the untimely death of the Delhi Police head constable. Lal, 42, was killed in the line of duty when he was deployed in northeast Delhi with fellow policemen. The head constable is survived by his wife and three kids — two daughters aged 15, 17, and a seven-year-old son.

“I express grief and deep condolences on the untimely death of your husband.

He was a brave and dutiful policeman who faced tough challenges. Like a true soldier, he has made the supreme sacrifice of his life in the service of the country. The whole nation is with you in this hour of grief,” Shah wrote in his letter. Lal, who hailed from Sikar in Rajasthan, had joined the Delhi Police in 1998. Clashes between supporters and opponents of the new amended citizenship law have claimed 13 lives in the national capital so far.

Later, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik paid their tributes at the wreath-laying ceremony of Lal.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was also present at the ceremony. “Head Constable Rattan Lal has made a sacrifice for the nation. We are proud of his sacrifice. We stand with his family,” the Delhi Police commissioner said.

Baijal also expressed his condolence to the bereaved family. “My heartfelt tributes to the brave Head Constable late Sh. Ratan Lal who laid his life in the line of duty. His valour and supreme sacrifice will be remembered by all,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, after three days of violence, Delhi Police spokesperson ACP Mandeep Singh Randhawa said 186 people have been injured in the violence in northeast Delhi. “Of the 186 injured, 56 are policemen, including DCP Amit Sharma,” he said.