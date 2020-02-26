Delhi riots: Death toll climbs to 17 as national capital remains on edge

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 17 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

Four bodies were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, taking the death toll to 17, a senior official said.

On Tuesday, more than 200 people, who were injured, were taken to the GTB Hospital. Police claimed a total of 56 policemen, including two DCPs were injured.

Confusion also prevailed relating to police orders.

While some reports said curfew and ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders were issued by the Delhi Police, the officers refuted the claim. Late at night, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and NSA Ajit Doval reached northeast Delhi and called an emergency meeting in the DCP’s (North-east) office.

Areas such as Maujpur, Babarpur, Jaffrabad once again saw fresh clashes. Maujpur Chowk witnessed stone-pelting and even firing.

At Jaffrabad, while women continued to stage protest against CAA, men appeared agitated and violent.

At stone’s throw distance in Seelampur an uneasy calm prevailed as large groups of men roamed with sticks and rods.

“Where is Amit Shah, why can’t he take an action now? No one wants bloodshed, we also don’t want to get involved in violence. But if we are targeted and attacked, we will not remain inside our houses,” asked a resident Mohammad Yunus.

At Maujpur Babarpur stone pelting started around afternoon. Some of the policemen, who were on duty at the spot, said there were rounds of firing in the air by the two communities.

Media persons were also attacked.

