Delhi riots: HC plays Kapil Mishra's speech, asks SG to advise police on FIRs against BJP leaders

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to advice the police commissioner on lodging of FIRs relating to alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh was hearing a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The hearing will continue at 2.30 pm. The high court said the situation outside was very unpleasant.

It asked Mehta and deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) if they have seen the video clip of BJP leader Kapil Mishra making alleged hate speech.

Later, the video was played in the courtroom.