Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: HC directs police to respond by 12:30 pm on plea seeking FIRs

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh said a senior-level police officer, who is aware of the facts, should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instructions.

Published: 26th February 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh said a senior-level police officer, who is aware of the facts, should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instructions.

The bench said it does not require the presence of all the police officers as they are required to be at the spot of violence.

The court said police does not need its direction to take action in relation to the violence and police should take suo motu action as "this is very important".

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Muralidhar's bench by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for human rights activist Harsh Mander, as the bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel before whom the matter was listed will not be holding court on Wednesday.

The court told central government's standing counsel Amit Mahajan representing Delhi Police Commissioner that since they were served with an advanced copy of the petition they should come with instructions during the day.

It also issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police of northeast Delhi.

The petition filed by Mander and activist Farah Naqvi sought setting up of a special investigation (SIT) team to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.

Advocate Sneha Mukherjee, while mentioning the plea, said they are seeking that action be taken against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches due to which violence has erupted in various parts of northeast Delhi.

It has also sought directions to the Centre for the deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and areas where the "communal attack on people are most ferocious".

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi claimed at least 17 lives till Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the violence escalated in northeast Delhi as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among those killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

The petition, filed through advocates Fazal Abdali and Nabila Hasan, said that on February 22, around 500 people reached the Jafrabad Metro Station where women were holding peaceful protests against the CAA.

On February 23, BJP leader Kapil Mishra held a rally in support of the CAA near the Maujpur Metro Station, situated at a distance of 1.

4 km from the Jafrabad Police Station, and allegedly made "inflammatory, provocative and inciteful statements" and also posted a tweet on social media in this regard, it alleged.

The petition sought a direction to the authorities to register an FIR against Mishra, Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma and others who are allegedly "engaged in criminal activities, including rioting and inciting hatred among classes under the Indian Penal Code and the Damage of Public Property Act.

It has sought a direction to the authorities to declare on their website the full list with names of persons that were detained by police and paramilitary forces.

It sought to provide detained person access to their family members and to legal counsel and also to preserve the evidence and CCTV footage of all cameras in and around the protest sites.

The plea said the authorities be directed to ensure the safety and protection of all the protest sites, especially women and children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi violence Citizenship act CAA Delhi High Court Delhi Police
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp