Delhi violence: Kejriwal holds meeting, meets injured at hospitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with AAP MLAs from violence-affected areas on Tuesday regarding law and order in Delhi. Kejriwal directed the officials of fire department to be fully prepared and the district magistrates to hold peace marches in their areas. The BJP MLAs from Karawal Nagar and Ghonda also attended the meeting.

According to the AAP, government officials present in the meeting at CM’s residence all the lawmakers agreed that there was insufficient police force in the affected areas. Soon after, Kejriwal attended a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik were present.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia along with their MLAs went to Rajghat. After Rajghat, Kejriwal and Sisodia met some of the victims of violence at two hospitals. “I met the people who got injured in the violence, including those who had bullet injuries. I have instructed that special care be given to the injured, more beds arranged and more doctors roped in. All possible measures are taken to save the lives of the victims,” he said.