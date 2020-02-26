Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: Patients taken to hospitals on bikes and vans

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the CAA in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Fire tenders and policemen rushed to the areas affected by the riots. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The injured in violent clashes in northeast Delhi were being taken to hospitals on bikes and vans as ambulances failed to make their way to the violence-hit areas, police said on Tuesday.  The police said protestors were blocking ambulances and other vehicles. Constable Amit Kumar, who sustained injury on his right hand while he was trying to disperse two groups pelting stones at each other, was taken to the Jag Pravesh Chander Hospital on a bike. 

Kumar, posted at Khurjei Khas area, said, “I was trying to disperse two groups who were pelting stones at each other at Khajuri Khas Chowk and suddenly something hit me from behind. I do not know if it was a stone or something else.” Kaif (32), who sustained injuries in clashes at Khureji Khas area, was brought by the police in a van at the hospital. 

The autorickshaw driver was parking his vehicle when a mob of 25 to 30 people attacked him with stones. He said his friend rescued him when he was lying on the ground. Kaif sustained injuries on left side of his face and head. Another man with suspected gunshot injury was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on a bike by two men.One of the men who brought the injured to the hospital said the man sustained injuries in firing at Kabir Nagar side of Maujpur Chowk area.

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the CAA in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. Violence has also been reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city.The death toll in the clashes climbed to 13, a senior police official said on Tuesday. A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the people killed in the riots, he said.        

5 fire tenders torched, one injured  
A firefighter was injured as the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday attended to 70 calls from violence-hit northeast Delhi, an official said.  A firefighter was injured due to stone-pelting while five fire tenders were damaged, according to the official.
    

TAGS
Delhi northeast Delhi Delhi violence Delhi death toll Delhi violence injuries
