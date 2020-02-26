Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's top chefs cook for 80 underprivileged kids

The Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) recently treated a total of 80 underprivileged children from NGO Bal Sahyog to a healthy, sumptuous lunch.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

ICF celebrated their 17th Annual Chef’s Get Together with A Treat for Children from NGO Bal Sahyog

ICF celebrated their 17th Annual Chef’s Get Together with A Treat for Children from NGO Bal Sahyog

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) recently treated a total of 80 underprivileged children from NGO Bal Sahyog to a healthy, sumptuous lunch. This initiative was held at the Safdarjung Club to celebrate its milestone – Annual Chef’s Get Together, for the 17th year. ICF's chefs themselves cooked a large gourmet meal. Chef Davinder Kumar, President Indian Culinary Forum, pointed out how it was important to bring a smile on a child’s face.

“As a tradition at ICF, before we celebrate our success and the year that was, we organise a grand luncheon for children from an NGO. We take pride in cooking for these stars, and it is a privilege to see them relish the dishes we prepare for them.” The day was packed with a range of fun-filled activities including a Magic Show, Chocolate Shooting and were also given T-Shirts and other gifts. The team at ICF also took the opportunity to teach the kids a few important daily goals, such as how to maintain good hygiene and the dos and don’ts while/before/after their meals.

Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary, of Indian Culinary Forum, said it gave him great joy in giving back to the society. “We have been working with children for decades and aim to continue doing so in the future as well. I am glad that each and every member of ICF shares our sentiments and believes in our motto and thoughts. If every individual gives a little back to society, no one will be unprivileged.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Culinary Forum Safdarjung Club Chef Davinder Kumar
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp