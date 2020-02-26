Delhi's top chefs cook for 80 underprivileged kids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) recently treated a total of 80 underprivileged children from NGO Bal Sahyog to a healthy, sumptuous lunch. This initiative was held at the Safdarjung Club to celebrate its milestone – Annual Chef’s Get Together, for the 17th year. ICF's chefs themselves cooked a large gourmet meal. Chef Davinder Kumar, President Indian Culinary Forum, pointed out how it was important to bring a smile on a child’s face.

“As a tradition at ICF, before we celebrate our success and the year that was, we organise a grand luncheon for children from an NGO. We take pride in cooking for these stars, and it is a privilege to see them relish the dishes we prepare for them.” The day was packed with a range of fun-filled activities including a Magic Show, Chocolate Shooting and were also given T-Shirts and other gifts. The team at ICF also took the opportunity to teach the kids a few important daily goals, such as how to maintain good hygiene and the dos and don’ts while/before/after their meals.

Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary, of Indian Culinary Forum, said it gave him great joy in giving back to the society. “We have been working with children for decades and aim to continue doing so in the future as well. I am glad that each and every member of ICF shares our sentiments and believes in our motto and thoughts. If every individual gives a little back to society, no one will be unprivileged.”