Gambhir seeks punishment against hate speeches

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Condemning the violence, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday demanded that no one, including party colleague Kapil Mishra, be spared if found inciting violence through provocative speeches.

“Whoever, it doesn’t matter which party he belongs, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anybody else, gives provocative speech, strict action should be taken against him. I will stand by the action,” he said at a hospital in Patparganj, where the East Delhi MP had gone to see some injured policemen.

Mishra had led a crowd in support of the CAA in Jaffrabad on Sunday, after which violence erupted in the area.

After Gambhir’s reaction, the BJP leadership issued directions to spokespersons and media panelists of Delhi unit not to make statement on violence or participate in television debates on the violence.

“Our leaders were asked not make a comment on the ongoing violence. The party takes a decision and gives responsibility to some who speak according to the party line. But I believe whatever Gambhir has said, is correct. Whoever making inflammatory statements should face the law. Since Day One, Mishra is acting on his own,” said a BJP functionary.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari cautioned his leaders against provocative statements. He urged them to make efforts to restore peace in the city.