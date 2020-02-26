Home Cities Delhi

In midnight meet, NSA Ajit Doval tries to lift Delhi Police's morale with tips

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval (File photo| AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is said to have given some 'tips' to raise the morale of the police during the midnight meeting with the Delhi Police officials even as the violence continued in certain parts of northeast Delhi and the police force received flak for its handling of the situation.

A top officer of the Delhi Police told IANS that the NSA did ask for the reasons of the eruption and increase in the violence to which the police officials were unable to give any satisfactory answers. But, the NSA, instead of any harsh words, tried to lift the morale of the force.

As per the sources, Doval, during the meeting is said to have made remarks to lift the morale of the police force. He said, "Now go ahead strongly. Be strict so that elements trying to fan violence do not get a chance to spread rumours or do any heinous activity."

During the meeting, the police is said to have conveyed that as they were too preoccupied with maintaining law and order, the Special cell of Crime Branch teams be involved in collecting and investigating the evidence and other proofs.

ALSO READ| Police 'unable' to control riot situation in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal makes U-turn on cops' action

Taking account of the rampant violence in northeast Delhi, Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area on Tuesday night.

The two had a meeting with the DCP northeast to discuss ways to restore normalcy in the region. The meeting between the top officials continued for about half an hour as a DCP rank officer told IANS the meeting began at 11:15 p.m. and ended at around 11:45 p.m.

It was at mid-night that the Doval reached the area after three days of continuous violence that led to several deaths and injuries, while several houses and vehicles were vandalised and set ablaze by the rioters.

Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed violence as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed.

