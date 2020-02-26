Home Cities Delhi

Kapil Mishra takes to Twitter to counter Opposition’s 'terrorist' jibe 

The BJP leader has been accused of stoking the pro-CAA passions by opposition parties that led to violence that ultimately turned into a communal face-off.

Published: 26th February 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:46 AM

BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who maintained a low profile over the last two days after giving ultimatum on Sunday to Delhi Police to clear parts of northeast Delhi of anti-CAA protesters, took to Twitter and vented his feelings on being compared with terrorists like Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru.

On Tuesday, Kapil Mishra tweeted in Hindi, “Those who never even considered Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as terrorists are calling Kapil Mishra a terrorist. Those who approach the courts for the release of Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, are demanding the arrest of Kapil Mishra. Jai Shree Ram.”

Before the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, Kapil Mishra had shifted from the AAP to the BJP. He contested as the BJP candidate from Model Town but lost the Assembly elections.

The violence between pro and anti-CAA groups had erupted across several localities in northeast Delhi since Sunday, leaving 20 people dead and 189 people injured so far.


Mishra, a former AAP was disqualified as an MLA under the anti-defection law after he campaigned for the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He joined the Modi-led party in August last year.      

