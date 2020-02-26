Masterful depictions of rare artworks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An interesting group exhibition by renowned artists such as Paresh Maity, Satish Gujral, Manoj Dutta, K.Laxma Goud, Neeraj Goswami among others is on view in the Capital city. Bringing as many as 14 artists together, this particular art show, at Sanchit Art Gallery, aims to investigate different materials that artists will engage with to explore their subjectivity and expressions.

Paresh Maity’s artwork from the 1990 is the rare highlight in the show. Using acrylic and oil abstract, this was done when he briefly experimented with abstracts, which was a means for him to remove the limitations of painting a landscape. Another is the masterful paintings of village life by K. Laxma Goud, depicting an interesting vista of village nostalgia.

A pair of exquisite bronze sculptures by Satish Gujral and vibrant pieces created by Manoj Dutta, makes us view the simple usage of fantasy elements. A curated selection of pieces by masters like Paritosh Sen, Ram Kumar, Badri Narayan contribute with their varied and brilliant canvases are also on display at the art gallery, appearing to be a masterful treat. At: Sanchit Art, 156 DLF South Court Mall, Saket, New Delhi Till: March 20